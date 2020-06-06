News World British PM offers to accept EU tariffs on some goods to win...

British PM offers to accept EU tariffs on some goods to win trade deal

Britain wants binding obligations on access to EU financial market

 

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is willing to accept European Union tariffs on some UK goods in an attempt to win a trade deal and break the deadlock in talks with the EU, the Daily Mail reported.

Britain’s chief negotiator, David Frost, had made a new offer, the newspaper said, citing sources.

According to the offer, the UK would accept tariffs on a small number of goods in return for the European Union dropping its demand that Britain continue to follow EU rules.

EU and British negotiators said on Friday they had made very little progress in their latest round of talks about a Brexit free trade agreement, with just weeks left to extend a year-end deadline to reach a deal.

A threat made earlier to walk away from trade talks this month if no progress were made has been relaxed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the Daily Mail said.

“We are not up for a long negotiation over the next months well into the autumn where nobody knows what is going to happen. October is too late for us to conclude this”, a UK source was quoted by the paper as saying.

The idea of imposing tariffs was not immediately welcomed by Brussels, according to the Daily Mail.

Britain left the EU in January. Their relationship is now governed by a transition arrangement that keeps previous rules in place while they negotiate new terms.

(Reuters)

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleIrregular migrants cross from occupied areas
Next articleHouse approves subsidy scheme for very small businesses

Top Stories

Local

Anastasiades: Aggressive Turkey should be stripped of EU candidate status

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Ιf Turkey doesn't dial down its aggression in the Eastern Mediterranean, it should lose its status as a candidate for EU accession, President Nicos...
Read more
Local

Suspected burglar arrested, valuables found

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A burglary suspect first attempted to avoid arrest but later informed police about a hiding place where they found jewellery and watches. Police said that...
Read more
Local

86.5% of Cyprus’ coronavirus cases have recovered (infographics)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A total of 808 of Cyprus' 958 coronavirus cases -- or 86.5% have recovered according to the latest update released by the Health Ministry...
Read more
Business

BoC expands digital offerings with Settle mobile payments app

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  As part of efforts to constantly upgrade and expand its digital offerings, Bank of Cyprus has partnered with Settle, a leading mobile payments app...
Read more
Local

Larnaca: Man arrested for stealing money from ATMs

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A 38 year old man being questioned for theft was recognised by a Larnaca police officer as allegedly being the person caught on security...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Poulles (Υoung kolokassi)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Either you thrash the coriander seeds in a mortar, without making them into dust, or you gradually crush them in a blender. Remove the edges...
Read more
Local Food

Pork cooked in wine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Crush the coriander seeds in a pestle and mortar or pulse-blend in a blender, taking care not to over-grind. Put the meat in bowl (not...
Read more
Local Food

Lefkaritikos tavas – O ‘protinos’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the meat and rice separately. In a ‘tava’ (oven proof deep clay pot) first put a layer of five-six pieces of meat...
Read more
Local Food

Local cuisine: An introduction

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Rich in fresh ingredients and tasty herbs, offers the very best of Mediterranean culinary delights. Head out to a tavern and feast on a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Trump orders big U.S. troop cut in Germany, official says

Bouli Hadjioannou -
U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered the military to remove 9,500 troops from Germany, a senior U.S. official said on Friday, a move likely...
Read more
World

Bolsonaro threatens WHO exit as COVID-19 kills ‘a Brazilian per minute’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  President Jair Bolsonaro threatened on Friday to pull Brazil out of the World Health Organization after the U.N. agency warned Latin American governments about...
Read more
World

BA owner considers legal challenge to UK quarantine as relations fray

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    The owner of British Airways is considering a legal challenge to Britain's quarantine plan, as relations between airlines and the government are frayed by...
Read more
World

EU sets up financial crime unit as pandemic poses new risks

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    The European Union on Friday set up a unit of investigators to tackle an expected surge in financial crime in the economic downturn triggered...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros