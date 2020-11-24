British musician plays the piano for monkeys 

British musician Paul Barton plays the piano for monkeys that occupy abandoned historical areas in Lopburi, Thailand November 21 2020. Picture taken November 21, 2020.
Poster in Dublin
People walk past a poster saying 'we will hug again' amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Dublin, Ireland, November 22, 2020.
Rudy Giuliani’s melt down
Sweat runs down the face of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to U.S. President Donald Trump, as he speaks about...
Demonstration in favour of legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires
Activists participate in a demonstration in favour of legalizing abortion, outside the National Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 18, 2020.
Spain embarrass Germany
Spain's Ferran Torres celebrates scoring six goals against Germany.