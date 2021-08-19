PhotosBritish Ministry of Defence flight arrives from Afghanistan at RAF Brize Norton

British Ministry of Defence flight arrives from Afghanistan at RAF Brize Norton

A passenger gives a thumbs up after arriving on a flight from Afghanistan at RAF Brize Norton in Britain August 17, 2021. Picture taken August 17, 2021. Christopher Furlong/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A passenger gives a thumbs up after arriving on a flight from Afghanistan at RAF Brize Norton in Britain.

Source:Christopher Furlong/Pool via REUTERS

