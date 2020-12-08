News World British grandma is 1st in world to get Pfizer vaccine outside trial

British grandma is 1st in world to get Pfizer vaccine outside trial

Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother from Britain, has become the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine outside of a trial following its rapid clinical approval.

An early riser, Keenan received the jab at her local hospital in Coventry, central England, on Tuesday morning (08 December) at 0631 GMT, a week before she turns 91.

Britain began rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday, the first Western country to start vaccinating its general population in what was hailed as a decisive watershed in defeating the coronavirus.

The mass inoculation will fuel hope that the world may be turning a corner in the fight against a pandemic that has crushed economies and killed more than 1.5 million, although ultra-cold storage and tricky logistics will limit its use for now.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articleRegistration of motor vehicles down 17.1% in eleven months of 2020
Next articleTurkey: EU should act as ‘honest mediator’ in Eastern Med

Top Stories

World

Turkey: EU should act as ‘honest mediator’ in Eastern Med

gavriella -
The EU needs to act as an "honest mediator" in the Turkey-Greece negotiations on the Eastern Mediterranean, the Turkish foreign minister said on Tuesday. Speaking...
Read more
World

British grandma is 1st in world to get Pfizer vaccine outside trial

gavriella -
Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother from Britain, has become the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine outside of a...
Read more
Economy

Registration of motor vehicles down 17.1% in eleven months of 2020

gavriella -
Total registrations of motor vehicles decreased by 17.1% to 36,079 in January-November 2020, from 43,530 in January-November 2019, according to Statistical Service’s report "Registration...
Read more
Local

Cyprus students do well in Mathematics and Science Study TIMSS2019

gavriella -
The results of the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study 2019 for the educational system and Cyprus have been very good. According to this...
Read more
Local

President to meet with members of Scientific Advisory Committee on coronavirus

gavriella -
President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades will meet this afternoon with the members of the Advisory Scientific Committee on the coronavirus during...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Turkey: EU should act as ‘honest mediator’ in Eastern Med

gavriella -
The EU needs to act as an "honest mediator" in the Turkey-Greece negotiations on the Eastern Mediterranean, the Turkish foreign minister said on Tuesday. Speaking...
Read more
World

Neil Young ends lawsuit against Donald Trump’s campaign over use of his songs

Annie Charalambous -
Neil Young has ended his lawsuit against U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign for playing of two of his songs at campaign rallies without permission. Young...
Read more
World

Britain expects millions to receive COVID vaccine by year-end

Annie Charalambous -
British health minister Matt Hancock said he expected millions of people in the country to receive a vaccine against COVID-19 by Christmas. Britain was the...
Read more
World

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Annie Charalambous -
More than 66.85 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,538,379​ have died, according to a Reuters...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros