The British Forces in Cyprus are providing over 20 personnel to assist the local police in the search for 82-year-old British national Bruce Diggle (photo).

He has been missing since taking part in a walk in the rural area of Sotira, Limassol district on Sunday afternoon.

“We urge anyone with information that may help locate Mr Diggle to contact Limassol CID on 25-805057 or the citizens’ helpline on 1460 or their nearest police station,” a Bases announcement also said.