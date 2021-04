A fire broke out at a factory in an area of Xylofagou village. The fire broke out at a machine and expanded to wood piled in the factory as well as to a truck.

In a posting on Twitter, the spokesman of the Fire Service Andreas Kettis said that the British Bases requested the assistance of the Fire Service for a fire at a factory in an area of Xylofagou village.

The Fire Service dispatched two Fire brigades from Xylofagou and Oroklini.