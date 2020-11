The British Bases Police announced that on 17 October 2020 at 19:30 a man went into the Church of Agios Georgios Angona, opened the box of donations and stole its content.

The following photos show a person who is of interest to the police regarding the investigation of the case and who used the vehicle also included in the photos.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the British Bases Police on 24747900 or 24747906 or 1443.

(philenews)