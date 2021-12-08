British Bases Police chase and arrest two people

The British Bases Police have chased and arrested two people on 5 December. The two had some objects on them which are believed to have been stolen.

The two are a man from Paphos and a woman from Limassol who initially did not stop when asked by the Police and were chased and finally arrested.

Following a search a computer, 10 iPad, 65 smart phones and 38 car keys were found.

The Police said that people who are missing these objects are welcome to go to the British Bases Police Department to identify them.