British Bases police ask for help to trace AEL hooligans (PHOTOS)

British Bases police are asking for public’s help to find suspects in connection to a hooligan incident which took place on October 4.

That is when Limassol’s AEL supporters invaded the playing area after a football match played between ‘AEL’ Ladies and ‘Omonia’ ladies football teams at Ypsonas Football Ground within bases area.

Supporters of ‘AEL’ wearing yellow t-shirts entered and assaulted players and officials of ‘Omonia’.

If you can identify anyone from the photos or if you could provide any information which you think could help, the SBA Police ask you to contact CID SBA Police Akrotiri 25967266.

By Annie Charalambous
