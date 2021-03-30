British bases offer 48,000 euros to charitable organizations

NewsLocalBritish bases offer 48,000 euros to charitable organizations

The British Bases donated more than 48,000 euros to cancer charities.

The cheques were handed over today by the Bases Administrator, Major General Rob Thomson, to the Anti-Cancer Society and the One Dream, One Wish charity.

This amount was raised at the annual Sovereign Base Areas Police Cycle Challenge which took place in October last year.

The event was supported by First Lady Andri Anastasiadou.

Betty Antoniadou from the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society and George Penintaex from the One Dream, One Wish charity both thanked all those involved in raising this amount of money.

By gavriella
