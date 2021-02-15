News Local British bases launch awareness campaign for Zapalo area

British bases launch awareness campaign for Zapalo area

The British bases’ Environmental Department has started an awareness campaign about the sensitivities of Zapalo area and the activities that are prohibited.
This is what a press said on Monday, adding that environmental wardens of the bases are providing information to people who visit the beach.
Last weekend, more than one hundred people visited the area with several fined and warned for leaving rubbish behind or for having dogs on the beach, it added.
Assistant Environment and Conservation Officer, Alexia Perdiou, said: ‘’Unfortunately, the increased popularity of the area has started to have significant impacts on the site which is designated as a Special Area of Conservation and a Special Protection Area, the equivalent of a NATURA 2000 site.
“Since the beginning of the summer a lot of people have visited the area, to camp at night, bring their dogs and leave rubbish behind. Increased human presence and associated activities are a direct threat both to nesting turtles, hatchlings emerging from nests and breeding birds.”
She also said that the threats at Zapalo area and especially at the beach are all related to human presence, including lights used overnight threatening nesting turtles and hatchlings.
As well as the use of drones near the cliffs that disturb one of the few remaining breeding sites for the most endangered bird species on island, the Griffon vulture and the Eleonora falcon.
“The steep dirt track leading to the beach has been closed for vehicles for safety grounds. Over the past years the track has deteriorated further and together with falling rocks, it could also be risky for people who use it to get to the beach,” she also said.
“Over the past year we’ve come to appreciate the environment by spending more time outside. Let us all continue to enjoy it by preserving it, for the generations after us.”
Any illegal activities seen in the area are to be reported to the SBA Police on 1443.
By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleRolls-Royce names former Deloitte partner Panos Kakoullis as CFO
Next articleCold front affects Cyprus, rain and storms up until late Wednesday

Top Stories

Local

Meteorology Department issues yellow warning

gavriella -
The Department of Meteorology issued at noon a yellow warning for rain and thunderstorms, which are expected to affect the area. Specifically, according to the...
Read more
in-cyprus

Biggest vaccination center in Limassol begins operation

gavriella -
A total of 439 senior citizens are expected to be vaccinated today at the biggest vaccination center that began its operation this morning at...
Read more
Local

More than 590,000 messages to 8998 on Sunday

gavriella -
According to data released by the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, the number of SMS requests sent by Cypriots to 8998 on...
Read more
Local

New online scam for 21,000 euros

gavriella -
A British woman, permanent resident of Cyprus, who is in charge of a British cargo company in Cyprus, complained to the Paphos Police that...
Read more
Local

Privileges of deputies’ pensions and Europe

gavriella -
At a time when the pre-election period has begun and parties are announcing their candidates, it would be interesting to see what are the...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Meteorology Department issues yellow warning

gavriella -
The Department of Meteorology issued at noon a yellow warning for rain and thunderstorms, which are expected to affect the area. Specifically, according to the...
Read more
Local

More than 590,000 messages to 8998 on Sunday

gavriella -
According to data released by the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, the number of SMS requests sent by Cypriots to 8998 on...
Read more
Local

New online scam for 21,000 euros

gavriella -
A British woman, permanent resident of Cyprus, who is in charge of a British cargo company in Cyprus, complained to the Paphos Police that...
Read more
Local

Privileges of deputies’ pensions and Europe

gavriella -
At a time when the pre-election period has begun and parties are announcing their candidates, it would be interesting to see what are the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros