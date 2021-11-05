NewsLocalBritish Airways passengers from Cyprus receive creates of fish instead of luggage

British Airways passengers from Cyprus receive creates of fish instead of luggage

Bbc
Bbc

British Airways passengers at London’s Heathrow airport were beside themselves after dozens of crates of frozen fish arrived on a luggage belt instead of their bags.British Airways staff were perplexed and did not know what had happened. Eventually passengers without luggage were given claim forms and were advised to go home. Later British Airways contacted passengers and told them their luggage would be returned later.

In a statement, the airline apologised and said most passengers on the flight received their bags as normal.

By gavriella
Previous articleStreet gathering of urban culture in Nicosia on November 7
Next articleRapid antigen testing units – Saturday, 6 November 2021; who is eligible

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros