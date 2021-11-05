British Airways passengers from Cyprus receive creates of fish instead of luggage

British Airways passengers at London’s Heathrow airport were beside themselves after dozens of crates of frozen fish arrived on a luggage belt instead of their bags.British Airways staff were perplexed and did not know what had happened. Eventually passengers without luggage were given claim forms and were advised to go home. Later British Airways contacted passengers and told them their luggage would be returned later.

In a statement, the airline apologised and said most passengers on the flight received their bags as normal.