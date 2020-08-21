News World British Airways increasingly likely to face strike action, unions say

British Airways increasingly likely to face strike action, unions say

British Airways in battle for 'survival' over coronavirus

British Airways is increasingly likely to face strike action this autumn, as the trade union representing cabin crew said that new contracts offered to the airline’s remaining staff did not offer enough stability and could cut pay substantially.

Unite, the trade union, first threatened BA with strike action in July. After a union meeting on Thursday, a spokesman said that he would instruct lawyers to proceed to industrial action.

But any strike action, which would need to be approved by a vote, is likely to be some weeks away given that Unite has yet to formally start the process.

BA on Friday said that it had “received no notification of any ballot for industrial action”, the first step in a weeks-long process which precedes any strike.

British Airways, owned by IAG, says it is battling to survive after the pandemic wiped out international travel. It has been burning through 20 million pounds a day and has said it needs to axe up to 12,000 jobs.

While flying restarted in Europe in June, new restrictions continue to be imposed. On Thursday, Britain brought in quarantine rules for Austria and Croatia, creating a new problem for travel demand in markets served by BA.

Unite says that the cuts BA is trying to make go too far. It argues that staff who keep their jobs at the airline face contracts which provide no stability or security, and involve pay cuts of up to 43%.

“Enough is enough. We will now instruct our legal specialists to proceed to industrial and legal action, which will hit BA in the autumn,” Unite said in a statement.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articlePolice inspect 888 businesses over past 24 hours
Next articleNigerian lesbian love film to go online to avoid censorship board

Top Stories

Local

Pournara centre in troubled waters after mass detection of coronavirus cases

Maria Bitar -
The Asylum Service and the Health Services are on high alert, after the mass detection of coronavirus cases at the Pournara immigrant reception centre...
Read more
World

Messi contemplates Barca exit, reports say

Annie Charalambous -
Lionel Messi still wishes to leave Barcelona after meeting new coach Ronald Koeman, according to reports in the Spanish media on Friday, as all...
Read more
Local

Hospitals preparing to tackle both flu and covid-19 in Autumn

Maria Bitar -
Autumn is around the corner and hospitals in Cyprus are preparing for increased cases of the flu in addition to the coronavirus so as...
Read more
World

Nigerian lesbian love film to go online to avoid censorship board

Annie Charalambous -
Two young women fill the screen, reclining on a bed, talking about their hope of having children. They are protagonists in a new Nigerian...
Read more
World

British Airways increasingly likely to face strike action, unions say

Annie Charalambous -
British Airways is increasingly likely to face strike action this autumn, as the trade union representing cabin crew said that new contracts offered to...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Messi contemplates Barca exit, reports say

Annie Charalambous -
Lionel Messi still wishes to leave Barcelona after meeting new coach Ronald Koeman, according to reports in the Spanish media on Friday, as all...
Read more
World

Nigerian lesbian love film to go online to avoid censorship board

Annie Charalambous -
Two young women fill the screen, reclining on a bed, talking about their hope of having children. They are protagonists in a new Nigerian...
Read more
World

British public debt tops 2 trillion pounds for first time

Annie Charalambous -
Britain's public debt went above 2 trillion pounds for the first time in July as the government ramped up public spending to cope with...
Read more
World

Putin critic Navalny fights for life, aides suspect poisoning

Annie Charalambous -
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was fighting for his life in a Siberian hospital on Thursday after drinking tea that his allies believe was laced...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros