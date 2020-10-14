Insider Business British Airways Customer Excellence Award for Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort &...

British Airways Customer Excellence Award for Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa

Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa in Limassol is delighted to announce that it has received a British Airways Customer Excellence Award for 2019.  This award comes from unbiased customer reviews and is designed to showcase the hotels that impress guests the most.

Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa received an overall score of 9.3/10.

British Airways Holidays is one of the UK’s leading tour operators.  As part of its commitment to providing high-quality holidays, British Airways uses customer feedback to find its top-rated hotels.  British Airways Holidays works with Reevoo, an independent and impartial third-party company, to collect reviews from their customers.  Reviews are only collected from genuine British Airways Holidays customers, who are asked to score hotels based on location, service, cleanliness, and sleep quality.  Participants also give the hotel an overall score out of ten.  Find out more about Reevoo at ba.com/reviews.

British Airways Holidays has gathered over 102,000 independent hotel reviews this year.  In 2019, British Airways awarded close to 650 Customer Excellence Awards across the globe to recognise their top-rated hotels.

“Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa has been distinguished by British Airways Holidays https://www.britishairways.com/en-gb/flights-and-holidays/holidays customers for delivering a superior customer experience.  We are delighted to confirm that you that you are one of our top-rated hotels for 2019” said Claire Bentley, Managing Director of British Airways Holidays.

“We are very pleased to receive this prestigious award from British Airways Holidays, which is purely based on their customer feedback. It makes us all very proud to have achieved this, particularly in our first year of operation. This would not have been possible without our dedicated associates and their hard work to achieve these results. A BIG thank you to my team and of course to the BAs customers” said York Brandes, General Manager of Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa.

By Andreas Nicolaides
