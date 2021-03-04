News World Britain's Prince Philip has successful heart procedure, palace says

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh look at their homemade wedding anniversary card, given to them by their great grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, ahead of their 73rd wedding anniversary, in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Britain November 17, 2020. Chris Jackson/Getty Images Europe/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. The photograph shall not be used after 4th December 2020, without prior permission from Royal Communications. After that date the image MUST be removed from your archive and no further licensing can be made. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use). The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published.)

Britain’s Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition on Wednesday, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Thursday.

Philip was admitted to hospital on February 16 after he felt unwell, to receive treatment for an unspecified, but not COVID-19-related, infection.

On Monday, he was transferred to a different hospital in central London, with the palace saying at the time that he would have heart tests and continue to be treated for the infection.

“The Duke of Edinburgh yesterday underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital,” the palace said, using Philip’s formal title.

“His Royal Highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days,” the statement said.

Since being admitted to hospital on February 16, the duke has been publicly visited only by his son and heir Prince Charles.

The queen, 94, has remained at Windsor Castle west of London, where the couple have been staying during the coronavirus pandemic, and last week continued to carry out her official duties by video.

She and Philip have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Greek-born Philip, who turns 100 in June, has required hospital treatment several times in the last decade for a recurrence of a bladder infection.

At Christmas in 2011 he had an operation to clear a blocked artery in his heart after being rushed to hospital with chest pains.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
