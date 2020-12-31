Photos Britain's Prime Minister signs the Brexit trade deal with EU

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a thumbs up after signing the Brexit trade deal with the EU at number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain December 30, 2020. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a thumbs up after signing the Brexit trade deal with the EU at number 10 Downing Street in London.

Source:Leon Neal/REUTERS

