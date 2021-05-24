NewsWorldBritain's Prime Minister Johnson to wed fiancée Symonds next summer

Britain’s Prime Minister Johnson to wed fiancée Symonds next summer

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and partner Carrie Symonds walk to Westminster polling station to vote, in London, Britain May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds have sent wedding invitations to family and friends for July 30, 2022, the Sun has reported.

Details of the couple’s wedding destination remains a closely guarded secret, according to The Sun.

In February 2020, Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds said they were engaged to be married.

Johnson, 56, and Symonds, 33, have been living together in Downing Street since Johnson became prime minister in 2019. They share a son named Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, born last year.

Johnson, known for his rumpled appearance and flamboyant oratory, was previously married to Marina Wheeler, and they had four children together. They announced in September 2018 that they had separated and would divorce after 25 years of marriage.

Johnson was also married once before Wheeler to Allegra Mostyn-Owen, and Symonds will be his third wife.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleTurkey detains brother of gang leader after corruption allegations
Next articleHealth Ministry releases new epidemiological risk assessment of countries

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros