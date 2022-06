Britain’s Earl of Wessex Eduard and Countess of Wessex Sophie will be in Cyprus from Monday to Wednesday, according to a British High Commission announcement.

They will meet President Nicos Anastasiades and attend the British High Commission’s Queen’s Birthday Party to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.

The Earl and The Countess will also meet British peacekeepers serving at UNFICYP and members of the British Forces serving in the British Bases.