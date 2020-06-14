Britain to urgently review distancing rule, many pubs could reopen

Britain will urgently review its two-metre social distancing rule as it tries to help the economy recover from a 25% coronavirus crisis collapse, finance minister Rishi Sunak said.

Progress in tackling the coronavirus meant Britain was able to take a “fresh look” at the rule, which many employers have said will make it harder for them to get back up to speed, Sunak told Sky News television.

“The prime minister has put in place a comprehensive review of the two-metre rule. That review will involve the scientists, economists and others,” he said, adding that safety would not be put at risk by any changes.

Reducing the distance that people must maintain to limit the risk of spreading the coronavirus would mean three quarters of pubs could reopen, rather than about one third with a two-metre rule in place.