in-cyprus Britain says: Russia trying to hack and steal Covid-19 vaccine data

Britain says: Russia trying to hack and steal Covid-19 vaccine data

FILE PHOTO: Scientists are seen working at Cobra Biologics, they are working on a potential vaccine for COVID-19, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Keele, Britain, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine/File Photo

Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has reported that hackers backed by the Russian state are trying to steal treatment research pertaining to Covid-19 as well as a vaccine for it from pharmaceutical and academic institutions around the world.

A joint statement by Britain, Canada and the US attributes the attacks to a group said to be operating almost certainly as part of the Russian Intelligence Services (RIS) that goes by the name of APT29 and is also known as “Cozy Bear”.

The NCSC released a statement saying the group’s attacks were ongoing and used a variety of tools and techniques like custom malware and spear-phishing. Paul Chichester, the Director of Operations of NCSC is also quoted saying that they “condemn these despicable attacks against those doing vital work to combat the corona virus pandemic”. It was further stated by the NCSC that “APT29 is likely to continue to target organisations involved in COVID-19 vaccine research and development, as they seek to answer additional intelligence questions relating to the pandemic”.

Britain and the US have previously said that networks of hackers were targeting national and international organisations responding to the Covid-19 pandemic however such attacks have not previously been explicitly connected to the Russian state as they are now.

The same Russian government-linked group, aka “Cozy Bear” is also widely suspected of having hacked the Democratic Party ahead of the 2016 US elections.

Source: London Reuters

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleWanted for breaking and entering and theft (see images)
Next articleTwo countries change category in the occupied territories

Top Stories

in-cyprus

Two women arrested in Paphos on suspicion of theft

Maria Bitar -
A case of conspiracy to commit a crime, burglary, theft and malicious damage is now being investigated by the Paphos Police Department for which...
Read more
Health

New Covid cases traced back from Turkey

Maria Bitar -
Six new Covid-19 cases were detected in Cyprus today, with the count now reaching a total of 1,031 so far. According to an announcement that...
Read more
in-cyprus

Two countries change category in the occupied territories

Maria Bitar -
The Turkish-Cypriot side has announced that two countries, Australia and Serbia, have changed categories regarding the terms of arrival of people from them. According to...
Read more
in-cyprus

Britain says: Russia trying to hack and steal Covid-19 vaccine data

Maria Bitar -
Britain's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has reported that hackers backed by the Russian state are trying to steal treatment research pertaining to Covid-19...
Read more
in-cyprus

Wanted for breaking and entering and theft (see images)

Maria Bitar -
Police are looking for the person depicted in the photos, in the context of the investigation of a case of burglary and theft, an...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Halloumi cheese fingers

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 2 1/2 tablespoon olive oil 175g (6 oz) halloumi cheese, cut into sticks 1 dessertspoon lemon juice 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano freshly ground black pepper to taste Method Prep:5min ›...
Read more
Local Food

Koupes (cracked wheat pies) with mushrooms

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: For the dough: 1½ cup bulgur wheat 2 cups water 1 tsp. salt For the filling: 250gr. mushrooms, finely chopped ½ cup of olive oil 2 big onions, coarsely chopped 1...
Read more
Local Food

Fried zucchini balls with halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 6 medium zucchinis (approximately 1kg) 1 small onion, grated 1 large halloumi (about 250gr.), grated ½ cup simple flour 2 tsps. fine lemon zest 2 big eggs 1 tbsp. fresh...
Read more
Local Food

Rocket salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 4 cups rocket leaves, rinsed and dried 1 cup cherry tomatoes 1 cup pomegranate seeds 1 red bell pepper ½ cup croutons 2-3 light cheese slices (grated) salt ½ of a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

in-cyprus

Two women arrested in Paphos on suspicion of theft

Maria Bitar -
A case of conspiracy to commit a crime, burglary, theft and malicious damage is now being investigated by the Paphos Police Department for which...
Read more
Health

New Covid cases traced back from Turkey

Maria Bitar -
Six new Covid-19 cases were detected in Cyprus today, with the count now reaching a total of 1,031 so far. According to an announcement that...
Read more
in-cyprus

Two countries change category in the occupied territories

Maria Bitar -
The Turkish-Cypriot side has announced that two countries, Australia and Serbia, have changed categories regarding the terms of arrival of people from them. According to...
Read more
in-cyprus

Wanted for breaking and entering and theft (see images)

Maria Bitar -
Police are looking for the person depicted in the photos, in the context of the investigation of a case of burglary and theft, an...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros