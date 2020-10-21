News World Britain says London mayor 'bankrupted' the capital

Britain says London mayor ‘bankrupted’ the capital

FILE PHOTO: Skyscrapers in The City of London financial district are seen at sunrise in London, Britain, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

Britain is looking to force the body responsible for running London to sell off land and cut running costs as part of a fractious financial COVID-19 bailout designed to keep the capital’s transport system running.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, from the opposition Labour Party, has called for a 5.7 billion pound ($7.4 billion) package for Transport for London (TfL) after commuters deserted public trains and busses during the pandemic.

Khan says in return the government is insisting on higher fares and a raft of other revenue raising mechanisms such as increasing the size of the congestion zone which requires drivers to pay a fee to drive in the city.

“There has to be a resolution with him,” Housing minister Robert Jenrick told LBC Radio. “It can be for example.. selling off TfL land so we get homes built in parts of London, there’s a lot of opportunity to do that. It can also mean bearing down on some of the costs.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is locked in negotiations with several city mayors over how businesses should be compensated when they are forced to close during lockdowns and how public services can continue.

Khan, who had frozen the cost of single fares, said in a statement the government’s proposals would deter Londoners from travelling, further damaging any economic recovery.

He said the government had previously given a much more supportive bailout to private national train operators which have suffered a similar drop in income.

Jenrick said it had “to resolve the fact that the mayor has bankrupted TfL and the Greater London Authority.”

“We’ve already given multiple billions of pounds to him over the last few years to bail him out,” he said. “How do we take this forwards. Well, I’m afraid it can’t keep falling back to the taxpayers of the whole of the United Kingdom.”

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleNicosia hosts Cyprus-Greece-Egypt Trilateral Summit
Next articleObjections over only one woman on Deputy Ministry of Culture’s advisory group

Top Stories

Local

Joint Declaration of the 8th Cyprus – Egypt – Greece Trilateral Summit

gavriella -
We, Nicos Anastasiades, the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt and Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the...
Read more
Local

Mitsotakis-Anastasiadis hope Tatar will proceed with negotiations

gavriella -
Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades, and Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, expressed on Wednesday hope that the new Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, will not...
Read more
Local

HIO on lack of flu shots at pharmacies

gavriella -
Head of the Health Insurance Organisation's (HIO) drugs team Gnosia Achnioti referred to the issue of the lack of flu shots at pharmacies saying...
Read more
Local

Mitsotakis and al- Sisi stress the importance of the Greece-Egypt EEZ demarcation agreement

gavriella -
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said that demarcation agreement between Greece and Egypt was a guide on how other issues in the Eastern...
Read more
Local

New COVID-19 cases in Limassol cause concern

gavriella -
State services have been alert due to the fact that people from the Limassol Court, the Limassol Municipality and another person from the same...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

After keeping low profile on campaign trail, Obama makes debut for Biden

Annie Charalambous -
Former U.S. President Barack Obama will make his first appearance on the campaign trail on Wednesday for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who is locked...
Read more
World

UK borrowing exceeds forecasts, debt highest since 1960

Annie Charalambous -
Britain's government borrowing exceeded forecasts in September and over the first half of the financial year was more than six times higher than a...
Read more
World

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Annie Charalambous -
Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Shaoxing city in China's Zhejiang province will offer experimental coronavirus vaccines to its residents,...
Read more
World

Younger people lead new wave of COVID-19 infections in Greece

Annie Charalambous -
Greece recorded a new daily record of coronavirus cases on Tuesday, topping the 600 mark for the first time, with younger people accounting for a...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros