Britain looking at options to restrict international travel

Britain is considering options to restrict international travel to help limit the spread of COVID-19, Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove said on Tuesday.

“We are looking at further options to restrict international travel,” Gove told BBC TV.

Gove also said they will shortly publish plans for new border restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“We’ll be coming forward very shortly with new proposals on how exactly we will make sure that our borders are safe,” he said.

“But the message is very, very clear for UK citizens that they should not be travelling.”

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
