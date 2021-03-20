News World Britain hits milestone as half of all adults get first vaccine dose

Britain hits milestone as half of all adults get first vaccine dose

Members of the media walk past a vaccine centre sign as they leave the stadium on the day of a Championship football match between Huddersfield Town and Stoke City at John Smith's Stadium, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Huddersfield, Britain, January 30, 2021. REUTERS/Carl Recine SEARCH "RECINE FANS" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES

Half of all adults in Britain have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, becoming the world’s first major economy to hit that milestone.

Health minister Matt Hancock said on Twitter the figure had been reached after a record 660,276 shots were administered on Friday.

Israel is the leader in vaccinating its population, followed by the United Arab Emirates, Chile and then the United Kingdom – and investors are watching closely to see which economies could recover first.

“The vaccine is a national success story and our way out of this pandemic,” said Hancock, adding that he was “delighted”.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson got his first vaccine dose on Friday, receiving AstraZeneca’s shot – which several European countries had temporarily stopped using earlier this week over safety fears.

Distributed by the state-run health service, Britain’s vaccine roll-out has got off to a blistering start but the government has warned this week of a marked slowdown in April due to a delay of a shipment from India’s Serum Institute and because a batch in the UK needed to be retested.

Britain has so far relied on vaccines from AstraZeneca and Oxford University, and Pfizer and BioNTech.
REUTERS

By george
Previous articleTeacher’s contract terminated after refusing to take rapid tests

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

World

International spectators to be barred from entering Japan for Olympics

george -
The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Organising Committee said on Saturday that international spectators will not be allowed to enter Japan during the Olympic Games which...
Read more
World

UPDATE- 7.2 quake hits Japan area devastated a decade ago, tsunami alerts lifted (vid)

george -
An earthquake struck northeastern Japan on Saturday, hitting areas devastated by the 2011 disaster, generating a tsunami of 1 metre and shaking buildings. The quake,...
Read more
World

UPDATE – Denmark reports two cases of blood clots after AstraZeneca shot

george -
Denmark on Saturday reported two cases of hospital staff with blood clots and cerebral haemorrhage after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination. The Capital Region of...
Read more
World

Turkey’s Erdogan quits European treaty on violence against women

george -
President Tayyip Erdogan pulled Turkey out of an international accord designed to protect women, the country's official gazette said on Saturday, despite calls from...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros