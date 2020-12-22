News World Britain has plenty of food, no need to worry-interior minister

People shop at a Sainsbury's store, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Food in Britain is plentiful and shoppers should not be concerned about supermarkets running out of supplies, interior minister Priti Patel said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Britain’s two biggest supermarket groups Tesco and Sainsbury’s, warned that gaps will start to appear on British supermarket shelves within days if transport ties with mainland Europe were not quickly restored.

But Patel played down those concerns.

“I don’t think anybody should be worried – there is plenty of food in our shops,” Patel told LBC.

She said she had not yet been shopping as she was working every day. And that she was not a vegetarian.

“My husband has the shopping list – he’s been tasked.”… “My husband is great in many ways – a great shopper, a great cook,” she added.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
