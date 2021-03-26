News World Britain has no immediate plans for COVID passports for pubs

Britain has no immediate plans for COVID passports for pubs

Britain has no immediate plans to use COVID-19 certificates to control entry into pubs and other venues when they are allowed to reopen for indoors trading in May, Housing Minister Robert Jenrick said on Friday.

“We are considering a whole range of things and doing that very carefully; we are looking into the practical issues, the ethical concerns, and we are being guided by the best medical and scientific opinion,” he told Times Radio.

“We will be bringing forward the outcome of that work in the coming weeks; we don’t have an immediate plan to take action,” he said, adding that measures wouldn’t be in place by May 17 when restrictions are further eased.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleEU’s Michel: Turkey must stick to its “moderate behaviour”
Next articleElectrician, 21, from Nicosia dies suddenly at work

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

World

EU’s Michel: Turkey must stick to its “moderate behaviour”

Annie Charalambous -
The European Union will remain cautious on its improved relationship with Turkey, which must stick to its recent more "moderate behaviour". This is what European Council...
Read more
World

EU “can’t afford to waste vaccines”, parliament president says

gavriella -
With parts of Europe back in lockdown, the president of the European Parliament on Thursday (March 25) said the EU should not waste coronavirus...
Read more
World

Greece celebrates the bicentennial of the Greek Revolution of 1821

gavriella -
Thursday's celebrations for the 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution (1821) opened with a 21-gun salute and the raising of the Greek flag at...
Read more
World

Russian PM Mishustin receives City of Athens honor

gavriella -
Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis bestowed the City of Athens golden medal of honor to visiting Russian Federation Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Wednesday. The event...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros