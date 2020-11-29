News World Britain expects "very significant" week for Brexit talks as clock ticks down

Britain expects “very significant” week for Brexit talks as clock ticks down

BHC says raised 'delays in processing residency applications' with ministry

 

Britain and the European Union are heading into a “very significant” week, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said, as talks over a trade deal enter their final days with serious differences yet to be resolved.

EU negotiator Michel Barnier told reporters in London that “works continue, even on Sunday” on his way to a negotiating session, as both sides look for a deal to prevent disruption to almost $1 trillion of trade at the end of December.

“This is a very significant week, the last real major week, subject to any further postponement… we’re down to really two basic issues,” Raab told the BBC.

Despite missing several self-imposed deadlines, the negotiations have failed to bridge differences on competition policy and the distribution of fishing rights.

But Britain’s transitional EU exit agreement – during which the bloc’s rules continue to apply – expires on Dec. 31, and Britain says it will not seek any extension. A deal would have to be ratified by both sides, leaving little time for new delay.

“The bottom line is… in the ordinary course of things we need to get a deal done over the next week or maybe another couple of days beyond that,” Raab told Times Radio in a separate interview.

Earlier, he had signalled some progress on the ‘level playing field’ provisions which look to ensure fair competition between Britain and the EU, and said fishing remained the most difficult issue to solve.

Despite accounting for 0.1% of the British economy, fishing rights have become a totemic issue for both sides. Britain has so far rejected EU proposals and remains adamant that as an independent nation it must have full control of its waters.

“The EU have just got to recognise the point of principle here,” Raab told Times Radio.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleNo restrictions to and from Limassol and Paphos as of midnight
Next articleCentral Bank Governor tests positive for covid

Top Stories

Local

New covid cases under 200 today, number of hospitalised rising

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The health ministry announced 152 new cases of covid-19 over the past 24 hours, 11 of which were confirmed by PCR following an initial...
Read more
Local

Central Bank Governor tests positive for covid

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Central Bank governor Constandinos Herodotou has tested positive for covid-19 and will self-isolate at home where he will continue his duties. Herodotou announced the positive...
Read more
World

Britain expects “very significant” week for Brexit talks as clock ticks down

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Britain and the European Union are heading into a “very significant” week, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said, as talks over a trade deal...
Read more
Local

No restrictions to and from Limassol and Paphos as of midnight

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Authorities are suspending movement restrictions to and from Limassol and Paphos as of midnight in line with the new health ministry directives announced on...
Read more
World

Iran to give a ‘calculated’ response to nuclear scientist killing, says official

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Iran will give a “calculated and decisive” response to the killing of its top nuclear scientist, said a top adviser to Iran’s supreme leader,...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Iran to give a ‘calculated’ response to nuclear scientist killing, says official

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Iran will give a “calculated and decisive” response to the killing of its top nuclear scientist, said a top adviser to Iran’s supreme leader,...
Read more
World

Argentine prosecutors investigate death of soccer star Maradona

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Argentine justice officials are investigating the death of soccer star Diego Maradona and ordered the search of properties of his personal doctor, a local...
Read more
World

Brexit goes down to the wire: EU and UK say big differences remain

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The European Union and Britain said there were still substantial differences over a Brexit trade deal as the EU chief negotiator travelled to London...
Read more
World

Killing of suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind risks confrontation as Trump exits

Constantinos Tsintas -
  An Iranian scientist long suspected by the West of masterminding a secret nuclear bomb programme was killed in an ambush near Tehran yesterday, an...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros