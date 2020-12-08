News World Britain expects millions to receive COVID vaccine by year-end

Britain expects millions to receive COVID vaccine by year-end

New batch of vaccines arrived in Cyprus

British health minister Matt Hancock said he expected millions of people in the country to receive a vaccine against COVID-19 by Christmas.

Britain was the first country globally to begin mass inoculations on Tuesday with a shot developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

“We’ve got a millions of doses we expect to arrive before the end of the year,” Hancock told BBC TV.

Asked how quickly people would receive the shot, he said: “Millions by the end of year.”

And that he would have the vaccine when it was appropriate.

“I’m looking forward to having it, I’ll have it when it’s appropriate,” he said.

When asked if London would soon be moved into the top tier of coronavirus restrictions, he said that case numbers were going up in parts of London and Londoners should respect current rules.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleDherynia Municipality suspends services due to coronavirus outbreak
Next articleNeil Young ends lawsuit against Donald Trump’s campaign over use of his songs

Top Stories

Local

Light rain showers, gentle breeze to prevail this week

Annie Charalambous -
Light rain showers and a gentle breeze is the Mediterranean island’s forecast for Tuesday but come Wednesday and Thursday sunny intervals and a gentle...
Read more
World

Neil Young ends lawsuit against Donald Trump’s campaign over use of his songs

Annie Charalambous -
Neil Young has ended his lawsuit against U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign for playing of two of his songs at campaign rallies without permission. Young...
Read more
World

Britain expects millions to receive COVID vaccine by year-end

Annie Charalambous -
British health minister Matt Hancock said he expected millions of people in the country to receive a vaccine against COVID-19 by Christmas. Britain was the...
Read more
Local

Dherynia Municipality suspends services due to coronavirus outbreak

Annie Charalambous -
Dherynia Municipality has suspended all services till Friday, December 11, because of positive coronavirus cases recorded among staff members, an announcement said on Tuesday. The...
Read more
Local

Comprehensive bill against domestic violence under debate

Annie Charalambous -
A comprehensive bill on combating domestic violence which is also linked with the ‘Istanbul Convention’ is now debated by the Mediterranean island’s different services...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Neil Young ends lawsuit against Donald Trump’s campaign over use of his songs

Annie Charalambous -
Neil Young has ended his lawsuit against U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign for playing of two of his songs at campaign rallies without permission. Young...
Read more
World

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Annie Charalambous -
More than 66.85 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,538,379​ have died, according to a Reuters...
Read more
World

Macron says French arms sales to Egypt will not be conditional on human rights

gavriella -
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday (December 7) he would not condition the sale of weapons to Egypt on human rights because he...
Read more
World

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge royal train tour

gavriella -
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit the Scottish Ambulance Service at Newbridge near Edinburgh in Scotland, Britain as part of their...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros