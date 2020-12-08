Britain expects millions to receive COVID vaccine by year-end

British health minister Matt Hancock said he expected millions of people in the country to receive a vaccine against COVID-19 by Christmas.

Britain was the first country globally to begin mass inoculations on Tuesday with a shot developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

“We’ve got a millions of doses we expect to arrive before the end of the year,” Hancock told BBC TV.

Asked how quickly people would receive the shot, he said: “Millions by the end of year.”

And that he would have the vaccine when it was appropriate.

“I’m looking forward to having it, I’ll have it when it’s appropriate,” he said.

When asked if London would soon be moved into the top tier of coronavirus restrictions, he said that case numbers were going up in parts of London and Londoners should respect current rules.