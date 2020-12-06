News World Britain and EU to resume talks in final push for Brexit trade...

Britain and EU to resume talks in final push for Brexit trade deal

FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a news conference after an EU summit on the coronavirus crisis held by videolink, in Brussels, Belgium April 23, 2020. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen instructed their negotiators to resume trade talks on Sunday (December 6) in a last ditch attempt to bridge significant differences.

The decision to revive the long-running talks after they stalled on Friday (December 4) over three of the thorniest issues suggests both sides believe there is still some hope they can secure a deal governing almost $1 trillion of trade a year.

But it was not clear whether either camp was ready to shift its position enough to allow the breakthrough that has proved elusive since Britain left the EU on January 31 and entered a transition period that runs until the end of the year.

After months of negotiations, there has barely been any movement on three areas of disagreement – fisheries, ensuring fair competition guarantees and ways to solve future disputes.

(Reuters)

