Bright Star multinational training exercise concludes in Egypt

The multinational military training exercise “Bright Star 2021” which took place between 2 and 17 September in Egypt with the participation, among others, of forces from Cyprus, has concluded.

Apart from Cyprus forces from Egypt, the US, Greece, the UK, Pakistan, Jordan and Saudi Arabia took part in the exercise. Sudan, Morocco, Italy, Bahrain, the UAE, Iraq, Tunisia, Spain, Kuwait, Nigeria, Tanzania and Kenya also took part with observers.

It took place place in the Mohamed Naguib base in the northern Matrouh governorate.

During the Distinguished Visitors` Day at Bright Star 2021, Egyptian Defence minister Mohamed Zaki conveyed the greetings of Egyptian President Fatah Al-Sisi to all countries taking part. Cyprus was represented by Chief of National Guard, lieutenant general Dimokritos Zervakis.

Zervakis had meetings with his counterparts from Egypt and Jordan, Lieutenant General Mohamed Farid Hegazy και Major-General Yousef Huneiti, respectively. With General Zaki, Zervakis conveyed greetings from Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides. Lieutenant General Zervkis also met with the Egyptian Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Mohammed Abbas Helmy Hashem and General Fahad Abdullah Mohammed Al Mutair, Commander of the Royal Saudi Land Forces.

The excellent level of relations between the Cyprus Armed Forces and Egypt was underlined at the meetings, as well as the performance and professionalism exhibited by the staff of the national Guard that participated in the exercise. The manoeuvre reinforced the Armed Forces’ bonds and upgraded the military cooperation with countries that participated in the exercise.