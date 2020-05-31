News Local Bright and sunny today, dust from tomorrow

Mostly fine weather

 

The weak low pressure that is affecting the area is receding and light dust is possible in the atmosphere tomorrow and Tuesday, the Met Office said in its early morning bulletin.

Sunday will be a fine bright day today although in the afternoon there may be increased local cloud while winds will pick up becoming moderate to strong.

Temperatures will rise to 30 C inland, around 26 C on the south and east coasts, around 25 C on the remaining coasts and around 19 in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine with increased high cloud at intervals. Temperatures will fall to 15 C inland, around 16 C on the southeast and east coasts, around 14 C on the remaining coasts and around 9 C in the higher mountains.

Monday will be mainly fine with increased medium and high cloud at intervals from midday on.

Tuesday there will be increased medium cloud which may lead to isolated showers but later the weather will become gradually mainly fine with local increased cloud in the west and north.

On Wednesday the weather will be mainly fine with increased local cloud in the west and north.

Temperatures will edge up until Tuesday, mainly inland and in the mountains to close to average for the time of year and then edge down on Wednesday.

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
