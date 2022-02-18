Brexit or not a British councilor in Tala refuses to step down

Even though British permanent residents living in Cyprus and sitting on local councils have been told to vacate their posts because of Brexit a Tala community councilor refuses to do so.

In fact, Tala councilor Cathy Delaney refuses to step down despite the fact that British permanent residents in Cyprus have now officially lost the right to vote or be elected in local elections.

And she has sent a protest letter to both President Anastasiades and the Interior Minister demanding an explanation why she can’t hold her seat till the next local elections in 2024.

“It is true that at this moment the people of the United Kingdom have lost the right to vote and to stand as a candidate in local elections. However, other European countries have found a way to deal with the problem,” she wrote.

She then gave Spain, Portugal, Poland, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Malta, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Lithuania, Luxembourg and Luxembourg as examples.

These countries, she added, have made various arrangements giving British citizens either the right to vote, or even the right to run for office in local elections.

The only prerequisite is a continuous stay for a period of time which, according to Delaney, ranges from 3 to 5 years of permanent presence.

At the same time, in some cases, bilateral agreements have been reached between the United Kingdom and the countries of residence, she also said.

Tala is a small community in coastal Paphos district.