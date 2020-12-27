News World Brexit offers Britain chance to do financial services differently -minister

Brexit offers Britain chance to do financial services differently -minister

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak takes part in an outside broadcast interview, in London, Britain, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Brexit offers Britain a chance to do things differently in financial services, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday, but it will co-operate with the European Union on an approach to the sector despite little detail on the topic in its trade deal.

From Jan. 1, British-based financial services groups lose automatic access to the EU’s single market, and both sides have said new market access must be negotiated outside the trade agreement in specific equivalence deals.

“Now that we’ve left the European Union, we can do things a bit differently (in financial services),” Sunak told broadcasters.

Britain and the EU clinched a trade deal on Thursday, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson has admitted it is an accord which does not have as much as he would have liked about the financial services sector and regulatory equivalence.

Under a system known as equivalence, access to EU markets will not be granted to banks, insurers and other financial firms based in Britain unless their home rules are deemed by Brussels to be “equivalent”, or as robust as regulations in the bloc.

The two sides will aim to agree a memorandum of understanding on regulatory cooperation in financial services by March 2021, and Sunak said that such language should provide reassurance.

“This deal also provides reassurance because there’s a stable regulatory co-operative framework mentioned in the deal,” he said.

“I think (that) will give people that reassurance that we will remain in close dialogue with our European partners when it comes to things like equivalence decisions.”

(Reuters)

FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak takes part in an outside broadcast interview, in London, Britain, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleMessages of hope from first pensioners to get the jab in Nicosia
Next articleElderly man found on floor 3 days after a fall dies in hospital

Top Stories

Local

Government admonishes vandalism of scientific expert’s car

Josephine Koumettou -
Government spokesman Kyriacos Koushos rebuked the vandalism of the car of member of the government's expert committee on Coronavirus Dr Leontios Kostrikis on Sunday. According...
Read more
World

‘The beginning of the end’: Europe rolls out vaccines to see off pandemic

Josephine Koumettou -
Europe launched a mass COVID-19 vaccination drive on Sunday with pensioners and medics lining up to get the first shots to see off a...
Read more
Local

G/C position on Cyprus solution hasn’t changed, says President

Josephine Koumettou -
The position of the Greek Cypriot side on the solution of the Cyprus problem hasn’t changed, President Nicos Anastasiades said on Sunday. He was commenting...
Read more
Coronavirus

EXPLAINER-Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Josephine Koumettou -
The European Union gave approval on Dec. 21 for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE, the latest regulatory go-ahead for...
Read more
Local

Elderly man found on floor 3 days after a fall dies in hospital

Josephine Koumettou -
An 84 year old man rescued on Saturday by police in Limassol three days after he had a fall at his home died in...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

‘The beginning of the end’: Europe rolls out vaccines to see off pandemic

Josephine Koumettou -
Europe launched a mass COVID-19 vaccination drive on Sunday with pensioners and medics lining up to get the first shots to see off a...
Read more
World

Archaeologists uncover ancient street food shop in Pompeii

Josephine Koumettou -
Archaeologists in Pompeii, the city buried in a volcanic eruption in 79 AD, have made the extraordinary find of a frescoed hot food and drinks...
Read more
World

Europe rolls out vaccines in bid to leave pandemic behind

Josephine Koumettou -
Europe launches a cross-border vaccination programme of unprecedented scale on Sunday as part of efforts to end a COVID-19 pandemic that has crippled economies and...
Read more
World

Heartwarming photos from around the world to beat the pandemic blues

Josephine Koumettou -
A cat Santa from South Korea, child guardian angels from Germany and a drive-in carol service in the UK are among the subjects featured...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros