News World Brexit in limbo: UK says there is no point talking until EU...

Brexit in limbo: UK says there is no point talking until EU gets serious

Britain wants binding obligations on access to EU financial market

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government sees no point in talking with the European Union on a Brexit trade deal until the bloc starts to treat Britain as a sovereign state, a junior business minister said on Tuesday.

“We are trying to get a deal,” Nadhim Zahawi told Sky, adding as long as the EU “negotiate with us as a sovereign.”

“Until you make it very clear that you are willing to negotiate with us as an equal, as a sovereign, then there’s no point simply just paying lip service saying you know ‘we’ll intensify’ negotiations,” he said.

More to follow….

By Annie Charalambous
