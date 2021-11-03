“Breaking Boundaries”: screening and discussion in Nicosia on November 4

In the run-up to what is considered to be humanity’s best chance to set the world on a pathway to avoid catastrophic and irreversible global climate change, the British High Commission in Nicosia would like to invite you to the screening of the Netflix documentary “Breaking Boundaries”, which looks at the science of why climate action is urgent and shows us how we can act to help fix it.

The screening will be followed by a panel discussion on getting an island-wide understanding of climate change, and explore ways in which climate action can be taken. The panel will consist of Myrto Skouroupathi and Vijdan Şengör, two of last year’s UN Youth Champions for the Environment who will present the state of climate action across the island, and their own vision on how climate action on the island can cut across boundaries towards a carbon neutral island. The panel will be facilitated by Professor of International Relations at the University of Cyprus, Costas M. Constantinou, who will also act as a discussant.

Please note that seats are limited and registration is mandatory