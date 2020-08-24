Bread and cereal price in Cyprus fifth highest in Europe

The price of bread and cereals in Cyprus last year was the fifth highest in Europe, according to Eurostat’s survey on how prices vary across the EU.

Compared with the EU average price level index of 100, the results show that in 2019 the price of bread and cereals was highest in Denmark – with a price level index of 151 – followed by Austria (133), Luxembourg and Finland (both 125) and Cyprus and Sweden (both 120).

In contrast, the price levels for bread and cereals in 2019 were lowest in Romania (with a price level index of 53), followed by Bulgaria (65) and Poland (70).

The specific price was around three times as high in the most expensive Member State than in the cheapest one.