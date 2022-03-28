Breach Festival in Nicosia on April 5-6

Breach is a festival dedicated to Improvisation and Experimental music.
Breach’s mission is to boost and support these practices in Cyprus: free improvisation, free jazz, contemporary classical music, experimental electronic music, sound-art, as well as many other uncharted sound territories.
This year is the first edition of the Breach Festival and it has joined forces with the Irtijal festival in Lebanon – the largest festival in Beirut which celebrates its 22nd anniversary of supporting improvised and experimental music. The musicians who will be hosting the festival come from Cyprus, Greece, Lebanon, and Germany, are all accomplished in the field of improvisation and experimental music, and have a long history of performing at recognised venues and festivals around the world.
Artists Featured:
Sharif Sehnaoui, Raed Yassin, Fadi Tabbal, Thomas Ankersmit, Marina Tantanozi, Andria Nicodemou, Alexia Vassiliou, Alkis Nicolaides, George Bizios
Breach Festival Line-Up
5th April – 20:00-22:00
APLOMB (Marina Tantanozi & Andria Nicodemou)
Inhale…exhale…now open your eyes (Alexia Vassiliou & Alkis Nicolaides)
Thomas Ankersmi
6th April – 20:00-22:00
AGGA-GAGA (Alkis Nicolaides & George Bizios)
“A” trio (Mazen Kerbaj, Sharif Sehnaoui, Raed Yassin)
Breach Ensemble
Workshops:
April 5th – 16:00-19:00 – “Free Improvisation Lab” – by Sharif Sehnaoui , Marina Tantanozi and Andria Nicodemou
April 6th – 17:00-19:00 – “Creative uses of technology: Surpassing human limitations with “Challenger” – An interactive instrument – by Dr. Alkis Nicolaides
When April 5-6
Where Theatro Polis OPAP Nicosia
Tickets From €8
Location
Organised by Make Music Cyprus
In Collaboration with Irtijal
Curated by Andria Nicodemou
Airline Sponsor: Cyprus Airways
Supporter: Goethe-Institut Cyprus
*All the latest Covid-19 measures followed.
ATTENDANCE AT THE EVENT IS ALLOWED AT 75% CAPACITY BY PRESENTING ONE OF THE FOLLOWING :
– Valid Certificate of Complete Vaccination or
– Valid Recovery Certificate covid-19 or
– Negative PCR / Rapid test (72 Hours)
People under the age of 6 can attend the event without any Certificate