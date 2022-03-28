Breach Festival in Nicosia on April 5-6

Breach is a festival dedicated to Improvisation and Experimental music.

Breach’s mission is to boost and support these practices in Cyprus: free improvisation, free jazz, contemporary classical music, experimental electronic music, sound-art, as well as many other uncharted sound territories.

This year is the first edition of the Breach Festival and it has joined forces with the Irtijal festival in Lebanon – the largest festival in Beirut which celebrates its 22nd anniversary of supporting improvised and experimental music. The musicians who will be hosting the festival come from Cyprus, Greece, Lebanon, and Germany, are all accomplished in the field of improvisation and experimental music, and have a long history of performing at recognised venues and festivals around the world.

Artists Featured:

Sharif Sehnaoui, Raed Yassin, Fadi Tabbal, Thomas Ankersmit, Marina Tantanozi, Andria Nicodemou, Alexia Vassiliou, Alkis Nicolaides, George Bizios

Breach Festival Line-Up

5th April – 20:00-22:00

APLOMB (Marina Tantanozi & Andria Nicodemou)

Inhale…exhale…now open your eyes (Alexia Vassiliou & Alkis Nicolaides)

Thomas Ankersmi

6th April – 20:00-22:00

AGGA-GAGA (Alkis Nicolaides & George Bizios)

“A” trio (Mazen Kerbaj, Sharif Sehnaoui, Raed Yassin)

Breach Ensemble

Workshops:

April 5th – 16:00-19:00 – “Free Improvisation Lab” – by Sharif Sehnaoui , Marina Tantanozi and Andria Nicodemou

April 6th – 17:00-19:00 – “Creative uses of technology: Surpassing human limitations with “Challenger” – An interactive instrument – by Dr. Alkis Nicolaides

When April 5-6

Where Theatro Polis OPAP Nicosia

Tickets From €8

Location

Organised by Make Music Cyprus

In Collaboration with Irtijal

Curated by Andria Nicodemou

Airline Sponsor: Cyprus Airways

Supporter: Goethe-Institut Cyprus

Fb Page

*All the latest Covid-19 measures followed.