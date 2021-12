Brasserie Au Bon Plaisir presents the renowned Cypriot/Armenian singer and songwriter Gore Melian performing Live Old & New Hits on December 23 (Solo) & December 24 (Duet with Zara Barkhoudarian).

Enjoy exquisite French cuisine in this warm cosy place known for its the great ambience listening to the all-time favourite melodies.

When December 23&24 starting from 8pm

Where Brasserie Au Bon Plaisir

Reservations 96 755 111