Brasserie Au Bon Plaisir: a small French island in the heart of Nicosia

Unpretentious French restaurant, serving all the traditional french cuisine. A unique cosy atmosphere, authentic dishes cooked by a French chef, excellent service and ah, what to say about that Parisian ambience!

It serves the best steaks in the city, freshest and tastiest salads, soupe à l’oignon gratinée is something worthy to die for, amazing home made fries, fresh mussels and oysters delivered twice a week.

The Brasserie offers carefully selected wine list from small producers. And what to say about their desserts! You must come try them and judge for yourself!

We are looking so forward to visiting this place on a cold rainy day to have the Soupe à l’Oignon followed by Boeuf bourguignon and a glass of red Côtes du Rhône.

Tel for reservations: 96 755111

Opens at 7pm