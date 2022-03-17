NewsLocalBrand new medical centre in Athienou has only one doctor on duty

Brand new medical centre in Athienou has only one doctor on duty

Only one doctor mans a recently-constructed fully-equipped medical centre in Athienou, Larnaca district, even though this was designated to become a regional one, Philenews reports.

The centre, which has cost some €4 million, was completed six months ago but, so far, only one pathologist works there three days weekly.

An angry Athienou mayor Kyriacos Kareklas said they have repeatedly called on state authorities to man the centre appropriately so that neighbouring communities can be also served.

“We have also asked that a permanent ambulance station is based here at the medical centre because we are far away from urban centers. Lives in Athienou and nearby communities are endangered by this fact,” Kareklas also said.

“We have also asked for a doctor to be permanently on duty at the weekend,” he added.

Despite calls over the past two years for the medical centre to be fully staffed the only prompt step taken concerns the dental clinic.

By Annie Charalambous
