Brace for dust till Tuesday, light showers on the mountains

A harmful layer of dust, made even more hazardous by its small sized particles will persist through to Tuesday across the island, at intervals.

People with respiratory issues or other chronic illnesses, as well as the elderly and children should restrict outdoor activities.

Light showers are expected later in the day, but mainly on the mountains and northern areas, with mainly southeasterly to northeasterly winds and in western areas, light to moderate northwesterly, force three to four, over slight seas.

Temperatures will keep rising higher than the seasonal average, at 34 inland tomorrow, 31 in northern coastal regions, 33 in the rest of the coastal areas and 26 on the mountains.

Similar conditions are expected through to Tuesday, with possible isolated showers or storms on Wednesday and more rain on Thursday.