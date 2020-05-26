Boy with Kawasaki disease to be discharged from hospital soon

A boy aged four and a half who has been hospitalised at Makarios Hospital in Nicosia with Kawasaki disease is doing well and is expected to be released in the coming days, the Pediatric Clinic’s Director Avraam Elias told CNA.

The boy, who has tested negative to coronavirus, was the third child to fall ill with the disease this year. One of the other two children who were ill with the disease had tested positive with the coronavirus which made his clinical state of health more serious, he said.

Elia added that about ten children fall ill with Kawasaki disease every year in Cyprus.

The young boy has been treated at the Pediatric Clinic of Makarios Hospital for about a week and had been referred there from a private hospital in Limassol due to his high fever which did not respond to antibiotics.

Once at the clinic he presented a specific range of symptoms which are connected with an irregular form of the disease but he did not meet all the clinical criteria of the syndrome, Elia said.

Due to the fact that a correlation has appeared with the coronavirus and an increase of incidents of Kawasaki disease on children, the boy has been tested four times for the coronavirus and all tests were negative, he added.

The child has responded to treatment, his fever has subsided and his clinical state of health has improved. “He will remain in hospital under observation and is expected to be released in the coming days, if his good state of health continues,” he noted.

Referring to the disease, Elia said that it is an old disease, an inflammatory syndrome which is caused by various factors. The reason it occurs is not yet known, he added.

