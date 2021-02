An 8 year old boy was rescued in the Zakaki area of Limassol, after falling into a five meter pit this morning.

According to the fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis, the force responded to a call at a quarter to 11, rescuing the boy who fell into an open dry pit at a field.

Limassol district police and fire serviced pulled up the 8 year old from the pit and he was taken to the general hospital as a precaution.

The circumstances of the incident are being looked into.