News Local Boy, 11, found unconscious, cannot remember whether the father gave him drugs

Boy, 11, found unconscious, cannot remember whether the father gave him drugs

Investigations into the shocking case where an 11-year-old boy was found almost unconscious in his home in Limassol with his father suspected of giving him drugs continue, police said on Tuesday.

The boy seems to remember nothing and the father who is in police custody since Saturday reportedly admitted he is a drug user but denied giving his son some, according to Philenews.

The man was arrested following a visit by the social welfare services in his house where they noticed the boy seemed to be unaware of his surroundings.

The house was reportedly untidy and unclean, and the welfare officer notified police while the boy was taken to hospital.

Doctors tested the minor’s stool and said they found traces of cocaine and cannabis in his system.

First-degree relatives were assigned the temporary custody of the boy, as police investigations are ongoing.

The father faces charges of child abuse, negligent acts that led to bodily harm, use of psychological violence and use of narcotics.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleFM conveys President’s message ahead of Thursday’s EU summit focusing on Turkey
Next articlePigsty fire kills 96 sows, 1,000 piglets as police launch investigations

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Police issue 143 fines in 24 hours for covid measures breach

Annie Charalambous -
Police reported 141 individuals and two establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread...
Read more
Local

Cabinet to decide on Tuesday whether high schools should re-open and when

Annie Charalambous -
Cabinet on Tuesday will decide whether and when high schools in Cyprus should re-open after the latest covid-19 lockdown as parents demand the immediate...
Read more
Local

Health authorities call for speedy covid-19 vaccination after Astrazeneca delays

Annie Charalambous -
Health authorities in Cyprus on Tuesday called for the speedy covid-19 vaccination of all eligible citizens as delays in the inoculation programme are recorded...
Read more
Local

Pigsty fire kills 96 sows, 1,000 piglets as police launch investigations

Annie Charalambous -
Police on Tuesday are launching investigations into a fierce fire at a pigsty in Meniko area in Nicosia during which 96 sows and some...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros