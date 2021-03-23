Boy, 11, found unconscious, cannot remember whether the father gave him drugs

Investigations into the shocking case where an 11-year-old boy was found almost unconscious in his home in Limassol with his father suspected of giving him drugs continue, police said on Tuesday.

The boy seems to remember nothing and the father who is in police custody since Saturday reportedly admitted he is a drug user but denied giving his son some, according to Philenews.

The man was arrested following a visit by the social welfare services in his house where they noticed the boy seemed to be unaware of his surroundings.

The house was reportedly untidy and unclean, and the welfare officer notified police while the boy was taken to hospital.

Doctors tested the minor’s stool and said they found traces of cocaine and cannabis in his system.

First-degree relatives were assigned the temporary custody of the boy, as police investigations are ongoing.

The father faces charges of child abuse, negligent acts that led to bodily harm, use of psychological violence and use of narcotics.