Bounced cheques in Cyprus recorded a sharp drop of 69.2% last month compared to June this year, according to latest data released by the Central Bank of Cyprus.

Specifically, 33 cheques bounced in July with their total value being €43,949 compared to June’s 43 bounced cheques totalling €142,792.

A total of 16 persons – seven individuals and nine legal persons – were on the bounced cheques list.

(CNA)