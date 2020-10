The Health Ministry is informing consumers that within the framework of the officials tests conducted in the market, the Ministry’s health services have tested the below mentioned bottled water. Following tests at the accredited laboratories of the State’s General Laboratory, Pseudomonas aeruginsa were detected.

Type: Natural Water

Name: APHRODITE

PACKING: Plastic bottle 1.5L

Best before: 28/08/2021

Country of origin: Cyprus

(philenews)