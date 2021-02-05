News World Borrell says he hopes EU Medicines Agency to approve Russian COVID vaccine

The European Union’s top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Friday (February 5) that he hoped the European Medicines Agency (EMA) could authorize the use of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in the European Union.

European scientists gave Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine the green light on Tuesday (February 2), saying it was almost 92% effective in fighting COVID-19 based on peer-reviewed, late-stage trial results published in The Lancet international medical journal.

The Sputnik V vaccine is the fourth worldwide to have Phase III results published in leading peer-reviewed medical journals following the shots developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

(Reuters)

