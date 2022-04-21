Boris Johnson dons turban during India visit

Johnson was greeted outside the temple before having his head wrapped in the traditional Hindu headdress.

Earlier, he said Britain hopes to complete a free trade deal with India by the end of this year, as he emphasized the need to reduce reliance on foreign oil and gas due to the conflict in Ukraine.

Thursday marked the start of Johnson’s two-day visit to India. On Friday (April 22), Johnson will visit New Delhi for talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including on a new defense partnership and a free trade agreement that the two countries began discussing in January.

It comes as Johnson faces challenges at home after an influential lawmaker on Thursday called on him to quit and opposition parties looked likely to force an investigation into whether the prime minister had misled parliament.