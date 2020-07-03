Bordello Bar

Velvet curtains, red carpets, crystal chandeliers and retro lampshades are just some of the elements of the new Limassol bar. Opposite the City Hall, has managed in dt time to gather people. From the menu of the bar we distinguished its signature cocktails – try the Drunk Lola with a combination of rum secrets and also the Naughty in Limassol with commandaria and strawberry puree. On the menu you will also find interesting suggestions such as, the salad with kale, tempura, strawberries, apple and walnuts or the trio dips with crispy paprika pie!

Archiepiskopou Kyprianou 6, Limassol, 99341341, Monday to Sunday 18:00-2:30.