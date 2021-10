The Ministry of Health announced that as of 6 October it will proceed with the booster jab for people aged 75 and over.

It is noted that the third dose is given in the Vaccination Centers all over Cyprus, either after making an online appointment through the Vaccination Portal or through the walk-in centers.

The walk-in centers are open Monday to Thursday from 8 am to 13:00.

So far 13,844 people who are included the priority groups have so far received the third dose of the vaccine.

