Booster Covid-19 shots on Wednesday continued to be administered to people aged 83 and above in walk-in centres all across Cyprus, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry also said in a statement that in the last two days interest in getting the booster jab was on the rise.

And that’s why the vaccination of people aged 80 and above – scheduled to begin on Wednesday – has been postponed.

On Monday, 1,706 vaccine shots were administered and another 1,441 on Tuesday.